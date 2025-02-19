Georgia lensed Saffron Kingdom set to release after festival circuit wins

Daffodil Studios is proud to announce the upcoming release of its first feature film, “Saffron Kingdom,” a groundbreaking drama directed by US-based Kashmiri filmmaker Arfat Sheikh and filmed in various locations in Georgia including Georgia State University, Oglethorpe University, Suwanee and Chamblee.

With a budget of $1 million, “Saffron Kingdom” redefines the Kashmiri narrative, offering a fresh and provocative perspective on the region’s untold stories. Filmed in Atlanta, USA, with exterior shots secretly obtained from Kashmir due to strict filming restrictions, the film challenges the conventional portrayal of Kashmir as a mere territorial dispute between India and Pakistan. By focusing on the rich, untold histories of its people, the film reclaims the Kashmiri narrative that has been historically misrepresented and silenced, making it a powerful act of cultural resistance.

“Saffron Kingdom” is a gripping drama that chronicles the journey of a Kashmiri family from Srinagar in the 1990s to Atlanta in 2019. The film follows Masrat and her son Rizwan as they navigate the trauma following their father’s abduction amid political unrest in Kashmir.

Director Arfat Sheikh explains, “This film is more than a cinematic endeavor—it’s a bold statement to reclaim our narrative and correct the distortions often perpetuated by the Indian film industry. ‘Saffron Kingdom’ resurrects forgotten history and safeguards stories that risk fading from our collective memory.”

The production of “Saffron Kingdom” involved significant challenges, including the need to smuggle footage of Kashmir’s exterior due to severe filming restrictions and ongoing repression of local artists. Despite these obstacles, the film has already generated considerable buzz—its trailer has surpassed one million views across social media platforms.

Uniquely, “Saffron Kingdom” features an all-non-Kashmiri cast—a decision shaped by the ongoing repression and harassment faced by Kashmiris both in the region and in the diaspora.

Ahmed Ghafoouri, who plays Young Chachu/Jameel, reflects, “This role resonates deeply with me, as the story of the Kashmiri people mirrors my own experiences and the struggles of the Kurdish community. My portrayal is not just a performance but a tribute to the enduring spirit of communities fighting for recognition and justice.”