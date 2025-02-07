Georgia Politics: Film, Entertainment and the Creative Industries

Commentary by Randy Davidson, CEO & founder of Georgia Entertainment

The first quarter of each year is a pivotal time as Georgia’s elected leaders convene at the Capitol to discuss legislation and policies that will shape the state’s future. While dealmaking is a year-round endeavor, these three months are especially crucial.

This week has been particularly eventful. The Georgia Entertainment team met with legislators, distributing personalized copies of the 2025 Creative Economy Journal. Each copy, designed by students at SCAD, features the recipient’s name embossed on the cover—including the Governor, First Lady, and key Commissioners. This year’s journal focuses on workforce development and education.

Inside, the publication explores topics such as film production, arts and culture, tourism, intellectual property, and educational initiatives. Georgia’s creative industries are no longer considered a niche sector or a luxury during prosperous times. Thanks to dedicated business owners, hardworking professionals, and bipartisan support from state leaders, the creative and innovation economy is thriving.

Yesterday, the House Economic Development & Tourism Committee held a session highlighting one of Georgia’s key economic drivers—the film production incentive. Industry experts, including Lee Thomas, Brandon Reese, Matt Campbell, Misty Holcomb, Chris Escobar, Kelsey Moore, and Wendi Clifton, provided insights and data reinforcing its impact. A recording of the session is available for viewing.

Looking ahead, more key events are planned, including Film Day, Entertainment Tourism at the Capitol, and other special gatherings that will continue showcasing Georgia’s vibrant creative industries to policymakers.

Our mission as an organization is to collaborate with our partners to “rally locally, recruit globally.” We will continue to seek out ways to engage with policy makers to highlight the creative industries. At the same time, we will work even harder to share Georgia’s resources to storytellers and production executives at events around the world.

To stay updated on events and meetings, follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.