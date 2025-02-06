How Georgia Communities Help Attract Film Production

Georgia is a global production hub: In 2024 alone, film and TV productions spent $2.6 billion, sparking economic growth in cities and towns statewide.

The Georgia Film Office’s Camera Ready Communities program, which helps communities showcase their unique locations to productions, is at the heart of this success. The Georgia Office launched the Camera Ready Communities program in 2010 to train and certify Georgia counties to work effectively with production companies and provide local, one-on-one assistance in every aspect of production, from location scouting and film permits to traffic control, catering, and lodging.

Each of Georgia’s 159 counties have a Camera Ready liaison, connecting productions to hidden gems far beyond Atlanta or Savannah.

