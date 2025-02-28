IATSE Unveils 2025 Federal Issue Agenda to Support Entertainment Workers

The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) unveiled their 2025 Federal Issue Agenda, Thursday. This annual roadmap outlines the union’s federal policy goals for the current Congressional term. Readers can view the 2025 Federal Issue Agenda at https://iatse.net/political-legislative/issues/

This year’s Federal Issue Agenda focuses on six key policy priorities:

Implement a Federal Film and Television Production Tax Incentive

Protect the Right to Organize

Restore Tax Fairness for Union Entertainment Workers

Establish Safeguards for the Fair and Ethical Use of Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Advance Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion in the Arts and Entertainment Industry.

Increase Funding and Reimagine Federal Support for the Arts

These priorities would protect workers’ earnings, uphold safety and fair labor standards, and secure vital funding for cultural projects and productions.

While many priorities remain unchanged, this year’s agenda highlights specific, achievable steps that will support the well-beings of entertainment professionals whose work behind-the-scenes entertains billions globally. Importantly, this is not an exhaustive list of policies the union supports. IATSE continues to advocate on any legislative matter that impacts our members, but the issues outlined in this agenda are of core concern this year.

“Revitalizing America’s arts, media, and entertainment industries starts with investing in the people who make it happen— those who build the sets, rig the lights, operate the cameras and so much more,” said IATSE International President Matthew D. Loeb. “As the largest entertainment union in America, we are willing to work with every member of Congress to advance policies that benefit all working-class entertainment professionals.”