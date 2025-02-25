Inaugural “Funwoodies” Awards Celebrates Atlanta’s Unsung Film Heroes One Week Before Oscars

Georgia film industry makes history with first annual Behind the Lens awards, honoring essential workers who make Atlanta’s film and entertainment productions possible.

Hosted on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, The Behind the Lens awards featured an evening of celebration and recognition with food, beverages, music and an awards ceremony with several categories ranging from construction coordinator of the year to the visionary award. The event was hosted by Chief Marketing Officer of Discover Dunwoody, Mark Galvin and Executive Director of Women in Film and Television Atlanta, Robyn Watson. The event was organized by an executive committee, including Chair Beth Talbert, Vice-Chair Bari Holmes and Entertainment Coordinator Ashley Rossolillo of Discover Dunwoody.

“This event represents the culmination of our community’s collaborative spirit and shared vision. We’ve created not just a gathering, but a meaningful experience where unsung heroes of film and entertainment are recognized and thanked,” said Chair of Behind the Lens Awards, Beth Talbert, “The enthusiastic participation we witnessed reinforces the value of thanking the people who have struggled over the last few years.”

