Mirth & Mischief Premieres at Uhuburg Castle in May 2025

Prepare for an unforgettable journey where reality and imagination intertwine. Mirth & Mischief, a groundbreaking immersive theatrical adventure, debuts May 2, 2025, at Uhuburg Castle. Running on select Friday and Saturday nights, this extraordinary experience invites adult guests into a fantastical realm filled with larger-than-life characters, interactive storytelling, and surprises around every corner.

A Pioneering Immersive Experience

Nestled within the breathtaking Uhuburg Castle in North Georgia, Mirth & Mischief redefines immersive entertainment. Guests are invited to roam freely across the castle’s sprawling 2.5-acre grounds, where performances inspired by myth and legend unfold. From cirque-style acrobatics and contemporary dance to cutting-edge video projection mapping, every twist reveals another layer of magic.

“Our vision is to immerse guests in an experience where they are more than just spectators,” said Kelly Nelson, creator, director, and executive producer of Mirth & Mischief. “We want people to step into this world and become part of the story.”

Uhuburg Castle: The Perfect Stage

Located against the scenic backdrop of the Appalachian Mountains near Helen, Georgia, Uhuburg Castle provides a spectacular setting for this visionary production. Guests can expect hidden performances, unique activities like Mythic Portraits and Aura Readings, and the castle’s artisan village. Each evening concludes with the Mischief After-Party, an electrifying event featuring fire dancing, burlesque, and world-class DJs.

For families, Fairy Frolic Family Day on Sunday afternoons offers a magical experience complete with live storytelling, face painting, and family-friendly performances. Fantasy-themed parades in the Village of Helen will add extra whimsy on select Saturdays during the run.

A Visionary Project by Kelly Nelson

The creative mind behind Mirth & Mischief, Kelly Nelson, brings over 30 years of event design and production experience, including acclaimed events like Luminocity featuring Big Boi of Outkast and seasonal spectacles at Ponce City Market. An Atlanta native and pioneer in immersive design, Nelson said, “Creating in Georgia, my home state, makes this project all the more meaningful. We’re not just offering entertainment—we’re building a legacy.”

A Catalyst for Tourism and Culture

In addition to captivating audiences, Mirth & Mischief is poised to boost the local economy, attracting visitors from Atlanta, Greenville, Knoxville, Asheville, and beyond. “Uhuburg Castle already draws vibrant tourist interest, and with Mirth & Mischief, we aim to position North Georgia as a premier destination for immersive entertainment,” Nelson said. The event is projected to create over 100 jobs, support local artisans and businesses, and enrich the region’s cultural landscape.

Ticketing and Sponsorship Opportunities

Tickets for Mirth & Mischief are on sale now, with options ranging from general admission to VIP packages, including exclusive access to the Enchanted Forest Lounge. Sponsorship opportunities are available for brands looking to partner with this innovative production and leverage its expansive marketing reach.

For more details, visit mirthandmischief.live.