Native American TV and Movie Studio launches in Georgia, collaborates with Georgia Film Academy

Studio of the Americas, the first full-service Native American-owned film and television studio, has officially launched, marking a historic milestone in the entertainment industry. Located on the renowned Tyler Perry Studios campus in Atlanta, Studio of the Americas is dedicated to producing groundbreaking films and television series that authentically portray Native American stories, culture, and traditions.

With a slate of 15 major feature films and streaming projects in development, the studio is committed to amplifying Indigenous voices, casting Native actors in leading roles, and training the next generation of behind-the-scenes talent.

“Our mission is to preserve and share the stories of Native American culture in a way that is both entertaining and meaningful,” said Clifton Chippewa, Chairman and Co-Founder. “We aim to heal, inspire, and empower our communities through storytelling, which is medicine for the soul.”

Key Projects:

“Crooked Tree”: A thrilling adaptation of Co-Founder Robert Wilson’s award-winning novel that explores ancient Native spiritual practices and modern struggles with identity and evil.

“Smoke Alarm”: A documentary narrated by Eugene Brave Rock, tracing the journey of tobacco from its ceremonial origins to its modern commercialized impact.

In collaboration with the Georgia Film Academy (GFA), Studio of the Americas has also launched a training program for Native American students, providing them with hands-on experience in film production. GFA is a professional organization and unit of the University System of Georgia (USG) committed to leading and advancing the entertainment arts industry and its workforce in Georgia. By offering access to state-of-the-art facilities and training, the program aims to cultivate a new generation of Indigenous creators who will shape the future of storytelling.

“Partnering with Studio of the Americas creates a much-needed pathway for Native American students into the world of film and television production,” said Scott Votaw, GFA Assistant Vice Chancellor. “The program reflects the commitment of both organizations to support underserved communities and inspire new talent in the industry.”

“Studio of the Americas represents an opportunity to tell the stories of the first peoples of this land with authenticity and respect,” said Robert Wilson, CEO and Co-Founder. “We are honoring Native American history and traditions while delivering stories that resonate universally.”

“Storytelling is medicine, and through the Studio of the Americas, we aim to heal, inspire, and empower our communities,” said Clifton Chippewa, Chairman, and Co-Founder as well as member of the Saginaw Chippewa Tribe of Michigan.

“The work and vision of Clifton Chippewa and Robert Wilson of Studio of the Americas align with a deep sense of cultural storytelling, creativity, and purpose. Their mission to cultivate emerging voices and honor cultural narratives is truly inspiring. And the stories they tell are flat out block-buster entertainment,” said Eugene Brave Rock, as seen in The Revenant, Wonder Woman, Dark Winds, and the Creator of the Oki Language Project.

“Studio of the Americas is an outstanding opportunity to give voice to the first peoples of this land. In particular, “Crooked Tree” is a gripping story that delivers terrific suspense along with an excellent treatment of Native beliefs and modern life,” said Philip Viles, former Chief Justice of the Cherokee Supreme Court.