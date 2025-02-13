New “American Soul Star” Singing Competition Announces Audition Dates in Atlanta, $50,000 Record Deal Grand Prize: Record Deal with Grammy Award-Winning Producer Zaytoven

American Soul Star, the groundbreaking new singing competition exclusively for soul artists, has officially raised the stakes. The competition, which is currently holding live auditions in Stonecrest, GA, has announced that auditions are completely free to enter. Additionally, the grand prize is a $50,000 record deal with Avant-Garde Entertainment, Inc., and Grammy Award-winning producer Zaytoven will executively produce the winner’s debut EP.

The competition, which is being filmed for a multi-episode series set to stream on Tubi, will showcase the raw talent of soul singers from across the nation. In partnership with Atlanta’s premier urban radio station V-103, American Soul Star is reaching new heights in its mission to provide a platform for artists who embody the essence of soul music. Contestants must travel to Stonecrest, GA, to audition in person, where they will compete across five intense rounds of competition.

“We are beyond thrilled to provide this incredible opportunity for soul artists to showcase their talent on a national stage,” said Michael Harper, CEO of Avant-Garde Entertainment, Inc. “Soul music is the foundation of so many genres, and with American Soul Star, we’re making sure that its legacy continues by uplifting the next generation of soulful voices.”

AUDITION SCHEDULE & FORMAT:

Round 1 – January 18, 2025 (5 PM – 8 PM)

New Black Wall Street Market – Ballroom, 8109 Mall Pkwy, Stonecrest, GA 30038

Contestants will have one minute to sing a song of their choice, a cappella. 50 contestants will move on to the next round.

Round 2 – January 25, 2025 (5 PM – 8 PM)

New Black Wall Street Market – Ballroom, 8109 Mall Pkwy, Stonecrest, GA 30038

Contestants will have one minute to sing a song of their choice, a cappella. 40 contestants will move on to the next round.

Round 3 – February 1, 2025 (5 PM – 8 PM)

New Black Wall Street Market – Ballroom, 8109 Mall Pkwy, Stonecrest, GA 30038

Contestants will have two minutes to sing a song of their choice with instrumental accompaniment (original or cover). 25 contestants will move forward.

Round 4 – February 15, 2025 (12 PM – 3 PM)

V-103 Performance Studio, 1201 Peachtree Street NE, Suite 800, Atlanta, GA 30361

Contestants will perform one song (three minutes) with a show track. 10 contestants will advance to the final round.

Finale – March 1, 2025 (5 PM – 8 PM)

New Black Wall Street Market – Main Stage, 8109 Mall Pkwy, Stonecrest, GA 30038

Finalists will perform two songs (three minutes each) with a show track. A celebrity judge will select the first-ever American Soul Star.

A Competition Unlike Any Other

American Soul Star is a first-of-its-kind platform dedicated solely to soul music, unlike mainstream talent shows that focus heavily on pop and country music. The show fills a void in the music industry by spotlighting singers who embody the depth, passion, and authenticity of soul and R&B.

About American Soul Star

American Soul Star™ is a groundbreaking singing competition created in Atlanta, Georgia, by native Michael D. Harper. Showcasing soul singers from across the country, it stands apart from mainstream talent competitions by celebrating artists who truly embody the essence of soul music. With high stakes, industry-leading mentorship, and a life-changing record deal, American Soul Star is redefining the landscape of music competitions.

For more information, visit americansoulstar.com