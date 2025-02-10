SCAD Closes Out A Star-Studded TVFest In Midtown Atlanta

The 13th annual SCAD TVfest concluded on Friday, Feb.7, packed with engaging panels, hands-on masterclasses, distinctive programs, and curated screenings. Walker Scobell was presented with the Rising Star Award and participated in a Q&A session after a screening of Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Also honored was actor Sophie Skelton with the Lumiere Award and an “In Conversation” which followed a screening of Outlander. The festival concluded with the Impact Award presented to actor, co-creator and executive producer Laverne Cox before the screening of Clean Slate. Following the screening was a Q&A session featuring co-creator, executive producer, and actor George Wallace, along with actors D.K. Uzoukwu, Norah Murphy, Telma Hopkins, Jay Wilkison, and writer Shomari Kirkwood who is a SCAD alumnus (B.F.A., Dramatic Writing, 2020).

Additional guests in attendance throughout the day included Aja Naomi King (Grosse Pointe Garden Society), Antoni Porowski (No Taste Like Home with Antoni Porowski), and Ben Rappaport (Grosse Pointe Garden Society) and more.

The SCAD student-produced sitcom Lodged premiered with a screening and Q&A, featuring director Jake Mangini (B.F.A. film and television), producer Truman Jane Trower (B.F.A. film and television), and actors Drake Aasen, Jocelyn Shelfo, and Samiya Allen-Graham (B.F.A. performing arts). Additional panelists included lead camera coordinator Abby Mondello (B.F.A. film and television) and writer Luke Bobalek (B.F.A. dramatic writing). From the Student Emmy Award-winning team behind The Buzz and G.R.I.T.S., Lodged follows a young entrepreneur’s attempt to turn a ski lodge into a five-star resort, clashing with quirky locals. The series showcases SCAD’s dedication to hands-on storytelling.

A student favorite, the Alumni Voices panel of graduates gathered to discuss how SCAD prepared them for careers in television. Panelists included Chrystin Garland (B.F.A., animation, 2010), art director for Ariel; Shomari Kirkwood (B.F.A., dramatic writing, 2020), writer for Clean Slate; Brianna Roberts (B.F.A., performing arts, 2023), actor in Beyond the Gates; Chad Morton (B.F.A., dramatic writing, 2018), writer for Abbott Elementary; Sam Ikhwan (B.F.A., performing arts, 2017), talent agent at Formation Talent Agency; and Zeke Waters (B.F.A., production design, 2019), set designer for Agatha All Along. Their experiences highlighted the diverse opportunities SCAD fosters for its students.