SCAD Partners with WABE on Original Student Series chefATL

The Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) is proud to announce a new partnership with Atlanta public media powerhouse WABE to distribute the original, student- produced docuseries chefATL. The video series is set to premiere in late spring/early summer 2025 on WABE TV (PBS-30). Following its debut, the series will be accessible to audiences nationwide via PBS Passport.

“At WABE, we are passionate about amplifying Atlanta’s diverse voices and championing the storytellers who bring this city to life,” said Alison Hashimoto, WABE senior vice president of studios. “chefATL is a perfect example of how public media connects communities and cultivates the next generation of creative talent. Through our partnership with SCAD, we’re not just sharing Atlanta’s vibrant culinary scene — we’re fostering a space where emerging filmmakers and industry professionals collaborate to tell the stories that define our city. We’re proud to bring this student-driven series to audiences and showcase the incredible talent thriving right here in Atlanta.”

On chefATL, SCAD students and local chefs explore the diversity of Atlanta through its dynamic culinary landscape. The production is a collaboration involving more than 100 students across nine SCAD degree programs and was shot on location at SCAD Film Studios in Midtown Atlanta.

“Food is the heart and soul of Atlanta, and with chefATL, our students are shining a spotlight on the incredibly diverse flavors and sustainable practices these industry experts bring to our community,” said Quinn Orear, SCAD associate chair of film and television. “SCAD Atlanta was founded 20 years ago and as we have changed and grown, so has this city’s incredible food scene,”

Local culinary luminaries featured in the series include James Bead Award-winning and nominated chefs Steven Satterfield (Miller Union), Deborah VanTrece (Twisted Soul Cookhouse), Terry Koval (The Deer and The Dove), Parnass Savang (Talat Market), Jiyeon Lee (Heirloom Market), and Hector Santiago (El Super Pan).

chefATL will be featured at SCAD TVfest, running Feb. 5–7 at SCAD Atlanta in Midtown. At 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, SCAD students, alumni, faculty, and show talent will host an exclusive premiere screening of the second episode of the series on the SCADshow Main Stage, followed by a Q& A session.

Tickets are currently available at scadtvfest.com.