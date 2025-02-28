SCADFILM Puts True Crime In Focus At New Programming Event

After celebrating the success of the recent SCAD TVfest, the Savannah College of Arts and Design (SCAD) and SCADFILM are proud to present SCADFILM In Focus: True Crime Thursday, March 6, spotlighting the popularity of TV, podcast, and streaming true crime shows. All events will be held at SCADshow, the university’s state-of-the-art theater complex in Midtown Atlanta.

SCADFILM In Focus: True Crime

Mystery, murder, and mayhem have enthralled audiences from ancient epics to today’s award-winning podcasts and docuseries. Investigate the macabre power of true crime at SCADFILM In Focus: True Crime, where the lens narrows on the people behind the scenes of some of your favorite true crime shows.

Beyond the Screen: Using Storytelling to Educate, Empower, and Engage

11:15 a.m. — SCADshow, Stage 2

Adapting true crime stories into compelling limited series can capture massive audiences, particularly when the fiction stays rooted in reality. But when a show profits from someone’s real-life story, do the creators have an obligation to give back to the individuals and communities behind those narratives? The executive producers and production studio behind projects like Dr. Death and the upcoming Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy believe they do. In this panel, the team behind these shows will discuss how they produce outstanding content and leverage their platform to make a meaningful impact through philanthropy.

Panelists: Ioli Filmeridis, social impact advisor, Littleton Road Productions; Ashley Michel Hoban, showrunner, Dr. Death season 2, and director, executive producer, and writer, Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy

Behind the Mic: Examining True Crime Podcasting

2:30 p.m. — SCADshow, Stage 2

True crime podcasts have exploded in popularity, captivating millions of listeners with their compelling storytelling and investigations. As audiences continue to grow, the demand for authentic and ethical content has never been more important. Join CBC Podcasts executive producers Cesil Fernandes and Chris Oke as they pull back the curtain to share their essential tips for creating a better true crime podcast. Drawing from their extensive experience across more than 100 series, the pair will offer invaluable insights into the art of audio storytelling — from field recording techniques to the secrets of story structure and sound design.

Presenters: Cesil Fernandes, executive producer, CBC Podcasts; Chris Oke, executive producer, CBC Podcasts

Stories of Survival: The Making of How I Escaped My Cult

5:15 p.m. — SCADshow, Main Stage

Creating a successful true crime series is about more than just unraveling a mystery: It requires in-depth investigation, cinematic storytelling, and the ability to capture the complexity of real-life stories. Gain insight into the formula and format with David Karabinas, executive producer of Freeform’s newest true crime series, How I Escaped My Cult. This gripping series takes viewers into insidious modern-day cults through the unique lens of members who endured unspeakable trauma and the shocking investigations into these oppressive groups. Karabinas will discuss the series after an episode screening of How I Escaped My Cult.

Panelists: David Karabinas, executive producer, How I Escaped My Cult, CEO Texas Crew Productions

Facing the Past: Navigating Crime and Trauma in Storytelling in Happy Face

7:30 p.m. — SCADshow, Main Stage

Melissa G. Moore’s compelling story of growing up as the daughter of a serial killer is the inspiration for the new Paramount+ series Happy Face. Moore had previously shared her story through an autobiography and a successful podcast. Join Moore and showrunner Jennifer Cacicio for an inside look at the making of the show, including an extended first look at the premiere episode. This discussion will offer a unique perspective on storytelling across different platforms and the creative considerations involved in drawing from Melissa’s real-life story.

Panelists: Melissa G. Moore, executive producer; Jennifer Cacicio, showrunner, writer, and executive producer

Tickets for each SCADFILM In Focus session are free for SCAD students, faculty, alumni and staff, and $10 for the general public. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit SCADshow. Programming topics are subject to change.