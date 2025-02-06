The State of Esports: UNG Halo side tournament, GHSA Spring 2025, Ghost Girls host California Wildfire Relief

Today we’re starting with Scholastics – GHSA Spring 2025 High School Esports Preseason is UNDERWAY but there is still time to register for the regular season – registration ends feb 7. So – if your school wants to compete – head to PlayVS.com/georgia or GHSA.net to learn how. The spring playoffs will start the week of April 14th with championships in Rocket League Splatoon 3 ™ Madden NFL and NBA 2K25 to be completed the weeks following.

Members of Ghost Girls including Saski, Renny, Manda, Lioness, TyyRex, Valar, Carry, Cece, Velvet recently hosted the California Wildfire Relief event. The combined fundraising streams raised over 13,000 dollars for the California Wildfire Relief Fund.

