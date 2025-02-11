Upcoming “Behind the Lens Awards” Will Celebrate Off-Camera Professionals and Benefit Nonprofit RE:IMAGINEATL

The Atlanta Marriott Perimeter Center in Dunwoody, Georgia, is the venue for a match-up made in heaven on Feb. 23, 2025, at 5 p.m. at the first annual Behind the Lens Awards. The off-camera professionals being honored are below-the-line film crew – those rarely recognized for the work they do to bring motion pictures and television series to the screen. In addition, RE:IMAGINEATL, a forward-thinking Georgia nonprofit, will receive proceeds from the gala.

The specific below-the-line professionals who will be honored for their contributions include location managers, production supervisors, construction coordinators and transportation coordinators. These and other below-the-line roles are critical in helping execute the creative vision of those “above-the-line,” among them directors, screenwriters, producers and on-screen talent.

