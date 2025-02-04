WATCH: Behind The Lens Chairperson Beth Talbert Details Event Celebrating Georgia Crew

With over 25 years of experience in the film and television industry, Beth Talbert is a seasoned executive known for her expertise in studio operations, cost control, and team leadership. She has played a pivotal role in shaping some of the most significant studio expansions in the U.S., leveraging her deep industry knowledge to drive profitability and operational excellence.

She led the expansion efforts at Eagle Rock Studios Atlanta and Assembly Atlanta Studios, overseeing budgeting, forecasting, and talent acquisition to support growth and efficiency. As a leader in studio operations, Beth has successfully managed sales and marketing strategies, strengthened client and vendor relationships, and negotiated key contracts that optimized business performance. She has built and sustained high-performing teams, fostering a culture of inclusion while prioritizing employee retention and engagement.

Beyond her studio leadership, Beth has been a dedicated advocate for Georgia’s film and television production industry, serving in leadership roles within the state’s industry trade organization since 2016. Her contributions have helped shape policies and initiatives that continue to support Georgia’s booming entertainment sector.

