WATCH: Tacara Hemingway discusses Columbus’ thriving music scene

Tacara Hemingway is the Chief Advocacy Officer for the Music & Entertainment Council (MEC) in Columbus, as well as a Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner, and Founder of My Black Has A Purpose, Inc.

Based in Columbus, MEC is dedicated to strengthening and expanding music education by stabilizing, protecting, connecting, sustaining, and growing resources for musicians and educators alike. Deeply engaged in the local arts scene, MEC thrives in a community that celebrates creativity through music festivals, local theaters, and museums. The region has also embraced the film industry with the launch of a new film fund, spearheaded by FilmColumbusGA, further solidifying its commitment to the arts.

