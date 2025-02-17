Weekend Box Office Results: Disney Calls ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ 4-Day At $100M Opening

Marvel Studios‘ Captain America: Brave New World came in slightly better on Saturday with $27.5M from what we saw last night; this is from the extra ticket sales that roll into Comscore overnight. Rivals firmly believe that we have the first $100M opener on hand for 2025’s domestic B.O., and Disney believes that as well. Global opening is at $192.4M which is roughly $2M higher than where Nancy and I spotted it.

For a B- CinemaScore MCU movie — a $100M opening? We’ll take it. Very good job, Disney.

