Weekend Box Office Results: Neon Sees 2nd Biggest Opening With ‘The Monkey’ At $14M+ In Midst Of ‘Anora’ Awards Season Tear – Box Office

Despite a B- CinemaScore, and a post-holiday weekend, Captain America: Brave New World isn’t imploding to the degree of The Marvels (-78%) and not as much as Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (-70%) with a current -68% second drop or $28.2M.

The real story of the weekend was Neon‘s The Monkey with a C+ CinemaScore (same as Oz Perkins’ Longlegs) and a 2 1/2 star PostTrak which notched a $14.2M opening, the second best for the distrib behind last July’s Longlegs ($22.4M) also from Perkins.

