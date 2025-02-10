Weekend Box Office Results: No Box Office Touchdowns This Super Bowl Weekend: ‘Dog Man’ Drops -62%; Few Falling In Love With ‘Heart Eyes’ & ‘Love Hurts’

In a motion picture industry crunched by streaming, where studios are watching their ledgers closer than ever, Super Bowl weekend might be worth the spend to drop a tentpole trailer during the big game ($8M for 30 seconds of time this year), but it sure as hell isn’t a place to open a movie anymore.

True, more often than not, Super Bowl weekend is the frame where titles open to single digits, and studios have used the frame over and over again as a dumping ground. This year wasn’t any different.

However, studios have been able to bust through in the past with horror movies and female skewing titles. The biggest opening title ever during Super Bowl weekend remains Disney’s Hannah Montana and Miley Cyrus: The Best of Both Worlds Concerts back in 2008 with $31.1M. The last time a No. 1 movie crossed $30M over Super Bowl weekend was 2015 with the sixth weekend of Clint Eastwood’s red state tentpole American Sniper.

