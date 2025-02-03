Weekend Box Office Results: The ‘Dog Man’ Cometh With Second-Best January Debut For Animated Pic With $36M

Dog Man provided the first sign of life to the 2025 box office this weekend with an opening that now stands at $36M.

That’s the second biggest opening for a January animated title of all time after DreamWorks Animation’s 2016 Kung Fu Panda 3 ($41.8M) and it’s the third consecutive No. 1 debut for DWA after Kung Fu Panda 4 and The Wild Robot, as well as the 26th DWA title to open at No. 1 stateside for the studio that Steven Spielberg, Jeffrey Katzenberg and David Geffen originally founded.

“Dog Man is an incredibly charming film from our partners at Dreamworks Animation who excel at storytelling for all ages. The box office this weekend and the reaction that audiences of all ages are having to Dog Man point to a very long, successful run this spring,” beamed Universal Domestic Distribution Chief Jim Orr.

