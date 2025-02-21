What’s it Like to Run Client and Production Services at a Busy Film and Television Studio?

Kelly Murphy can tell you. The seasoned director of client and production services for Universal Production Services at Assembly Studios took time to talk and share about her day-to-day. She also divulged some insider insights.

Q: Tell us about your role as director of client and production services at Universal Production Services, as well as your favorite aspects of the job.

Murphy: My team and I are the bridge between the client that comes on the lot and all of our studio services. We are the first people that welcome them and we’re the last ones to do final walkthroughs before they wrap and head out.

I would say my favorite aspect of the job is that it’s a little bit different every day. We have clients in all different stages of production all the time. I’m experiencing that movie magic unveil every day. It’s very fulfilling to watch a project from beginning, middle, and end and know that we helped make that happen.

Q: Universal Production Services manages Assembly Studios in partnership with Gray Media. How does the media and production company’s presence at Assembly Studios help draw productions to the area?

Murphy: Universal brings more than 100 years of television and film experience to Assembly Studios. We have the leading technology and industry expertise to support our client’s vision. Plus, we have an amazing group of services on-lot ready to help productions, whether they are on-lot at Assembly or filming on-location across the Southeast. Our departments include Set Lighting & Grip, Costume, Transportation, Sign & Fabrication, and even a well-stocked Expendables & Supplies store. Then we have Studio A Café by Sterling Studio Kitchen for a delicious breakfast or lunch and even production catering.

Read more at Funwoody.com