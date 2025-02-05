Will Trent keeps Atlanta in the spotlight

When screenwriter Liz Heldens first read Atlantan Karin Slaughter’s Will Trent books, she immediately saw the potential for a television series. “I just fell in love with the character,” she says. “I felt there was a show in the books, and that it could go on for a while, too.”

Heldens was clearly right about the adaptation, which she developed with her co-showrunner Daniel Thomsen. Now in its third season, the police procedural has impressed viewers and critics alike with its gritty-yet-sensitive portrayal of Will Trent, a special agent in the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Highly observant and intelligent, he suffers from memories of being abandoned as a child, growing up in the Atlanta foster-care system, and struggling with dyslexia.

