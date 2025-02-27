World Premiere of Charles Grodin: Rebel With a Cause to Debut At the 25th Annual Atlanta Jewish Film Festival

The 25th annual Atlanta Jewish Film Festival (AJFF) is proud to host the World Premiere of Charles Grodin: Rebel with a Cause, a captivating new documentary celebrating the life and legacy of the legendary actor, comedian, and social advocate. The film will debut Sunday, March 2, at 4:40 PM at Tara Theatre, followed by a post-film Q&A with director James L. Freedman.

Renowned for his dry wit and impeccable comedic timing, Charles Grodin won over audiences with iconic roles in The Heartbreak Kid, Midnight Run, and his razor-sharp appearances on late-night television. But beyond the spotlight, Grodin was a man of conviction—using his platform as a CNBC talk show host to champion justice and meaningful social causes. Charles Grodin: Rebel with a Cause delivers an intimate, multifaceted portrait of an artist who left an indelible mark on both entertainment and humanity.

“In bringing this documentary to the screen, we celebrate not just Charles Grodin’s comedic genius but also his deeply compassionate spirit,” said Kenny Blank, Executive and Artistic Director of AJFF. “His ability to blend humor with purpose made him a singular talent, and we’re honored to host the World Premiere of a film that so brilliantly captures his legacy.”

Following its theatrical screening, the film will also be available to stream during AJFF’s virtual window, running from Friday, March 7, at 12:00 AM through Sunday, March 16.

Tickets for the March 2 screening and Q&A are $18 and can be purchased at AJFF.org. The film will also be available to stream for audiences with a Georgia-based billing address.