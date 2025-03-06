Atlanta International AI Film Festival debuts March 22

The first annual Atlanta International AI Film Festival (AIAIFF) is on March 22, 2025 from 4 – 9 p.m. at MODEx, offering filmmakers, content creators, and creative professionals an opportunity to explore the future of artificial intelligence and storytelling. As the first AI-focused film festival in the Southeast, AIAIFF aims to ignite conversations about how artificial intelligence is shaping the way we create, produce and experience film.

Founded by Latina filmmaker, UGA alumna, and actress Natalia Gonzalez, AIAIFF was born from her own journey navigating Georgia’s indie film scene.

“As a filmmaker who started from scratch here in Georgia, I know how vital it is to find trustworthy collaborators and stay on top of new tools that can elevate our work,” said Gonzalez. “I created AIAIFF to bring our community together—so we can learn, experiment and grow into a creative force known for innovation and storytelling that’s uniquely Atlanta.”

AIAIFF is designed for filmmakers, content creators and AI enthusiasts eager to explore how emerging technology is reshaping storytelling. Whether you’re an indie filmmaker experimenting with AI tools, a creative technologist pushing boundaries or a media professional curious about the future of content creation, AIAIFF offers hands-on workshops, thought-provoking panels and networking opportunities led by an impressive lineup of industry leaders.

Verena Puhm – AI filmmaker & producer (CNN, BBC, Netflix) known for integrating AI into cinematic storytelling, recently featured in Forbes as a top AI artist.

– AI filmmaker & producer (CNN, BBC, Netflix) known for integrating AI into cinematic storytelling, recently featured in Forbes as a top AI artist. Yves Bergquist – AI researcher & director at USC’s Entertainment Technology Center, where he works with Hollywood studios & tech giants like Google and Amazon.

– AI researcher & director at USC’s Entertainment Technology Center, where he works with Hollywood studios & tech giants like Google and Amazon. Karina Anglada – Strategic Development Manager at Adobe, specializing in AI-powered post-production workflows.

– Strategic Development Manager at Adobe, specializing in AI-powered post-production workflows. Stacey Kelly – Award-winning filmmaker & finalist for the Disney Directing Fellowship, blending AI with authentic storytelling.

– Award-winning filmmaker & finalist for the Disney Directing Fellowship, blending AI with authentic storytelling. Bobby Majoch – AI researcher and graduate student at Georgia State University’s CMII, specializing in AI-driven virtual production and storytelling innovation.

– AI researcher and graduate student at Georgia State University’s CMII, specializing in AI-driven virtual production and storytelling innovation. Alissa Huelsman-Bell – Author of 19 books and founder of Bell Boys Media, blending storytelling with media production to create compelling narratives across film and literature.

As conversations around AI in filmmaking continue to spark debate, AIAIFF welcomes both excitement and skepticism. The festival is committed to promoting responsible, ethical AI adoption, with a strong focus on protecting creative ownership and empowering storytellers—not replacing them.

“AI can’t replace human emotion, intuition or lived experience,” said Gonzalez. “But when used thoughtfully, it can remove barriers, speed up workflows and help indie filmmakers tell even more ambitious stories—on their own terms.”

AIAIFF has selected 10 finalist films to be screened, with winners announced in five categories — including one winner selected by audience vote. The festival will close the day with a networking mixer, providing attendees with the chance to connect with fellow creatives, industry pros and technology experts.

The official media partner of the festival, Georgia Entertainment, brings its deep connections and commitment to spotlighting innovation, creativity, and growth within Georgia’s creative economy.

Tickets are available now at aiaiff.com, with a 20% discount for early registrants using code AIAIFF20 at checkout. VIP ticket holders will receive a swag bag and raffle ticket for exclusive prizes. For programming, and speaker updates, visit their website at aiaiff.com. Follow @atlaifilmfest on Instagram for the latest announcements.