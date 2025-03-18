Atlanta Jewish Film Festival Concludes 25th Edition, Announces Audience Award Winners

The 25th annual Atlanta Jewish Film Festival (AJFF) has officially wrapped, marking the close of its 16-day in-theater run and 10-day streaming window, and bringing this milestone edition to a triumphant close after an unforgettable celebration of film, culture, and community.

As the final credits roll on this milestone year, AJFF is proud to announce the highly anticipated Audience Award winners, celebrating the films that resonated most with festivalgoers. These honorees join the previously announced Jury Award winners, recognized for their artistic excellence by a panel of esteemed industry luminaries.

Best Narrative Feature – Tatami

An Iranian judo champion faces a harrowing choice: obey her regime’s orders or risk everything to compete against an Israeli opponent in this gripping sports thriller.

Best Documentary Feature – Diane Warren: Relentless

The untold story of legendary songwriter Diane Warren, from rebellious outsider to hit-making icon, crafting chart-toppers for Cher, Beyoncé, and more.

Best Short Film – Tracks: Stumbling Stones Amsterdam

A poetic tribute to Holocaust remembrance, exploring the Stolpersteine memorial stones that honor victims along Amsterdam’s historic canals.

Since its inception in 2000, the AJFF Audience Awards have served as the festival’s version of the People’s Choice Awards, allowing audiences to cast their votes for their favorite films. This year’s winners represent the most beloved selections from the festival’s diverse and thought-provoking lineup. Unlike jury-selected winners, these awards provide filmmakers with valuable industry recognition, helping them secure broader distribution, increased awareness, and greater success in the marketplace.

“The Audience Awards are a testament to the power of storytelling and the profound impact these films have on our audiences,” said Kenny Blank, AJFF’s Executive and Artistic Director. “These are the films that spark conversation, linger in our thoughts, and stay with us long after the credits roll. As we celebrate our 25th festival, we are grateful for the passionate engagement of our audiences and the filmmakers who continue to inspire, challenge, and move us.”

The 25th annual AJFF featured a dynamic slate of in-theater and virtual screenings, filmmaker Q&As, and special events, drawing thousands of film lovers from across Atlanta and beyond. The festival’s hybrid format once again provided audiences with the flexibility to experience world-class cinema both on the big screen and from the comfort of home.

Details on the 2025 AJFF Audience Award winners will be available at AJFF.org, where film fans can revisit festival highlights and stay updated on future programming, which includes the 25th Anniversary Gala Concert, a partnership with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra (ASO) and Turner Classic Movies (TCM) for a special one-night-only concert event on October 20, 2025. Hosted by TCM’s Ben Mankiewicz, the evening will feature the ASO performing iconic scores from classic and contemporary Jewish cinema, bringing film and music lovers together for an unforgettable experience. Beyond this milestone event, AJFF is looking to the future with the Kenny Blank Vision Initiative (KBVI)—a bold, $2.5 million capital campaign aimed at expanding the festival’s impact year-round. KBVI will enhance AJFF’s film programming, educational outreach, and industry mentorship, cementing its role as a premier force in Jewish and independent cinema.