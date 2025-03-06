Atlanta Jewish Film Festival Wraps 25th Edition with Closing Night Celebration, Announcements

The 25th annual Atlanta Jewish Film Festival (AJFF) concluded another successful year with a vibrant Closing Night celebration last night, featuring the heartfelt Brazilian dramedy Cheers to Life, special guests including the cast and filmmakers, and the announcement of this year’s Jury Award winners.

AJFF, ASO & TCM: A Classic Reunion

In a major announcement, AJFF revealed an upcoming one-night-only concert event in partnership with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra (ASO) and Turner Classic Movies (TCM). Set for Monday, Oct. 20, 2025, at Atlanta Symphony Hall in the Woodruff Arts Center, this capstone event to the 25th anniversary season will be hosted by TCM’s Ben Mankiewicz and will feature a live performance by the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra featuring iconic film scores from classic and contemporary Jewish cinema. This extraordinary collaboration further cements AJFF’s reputation as a premier destination for film and cultural programming, and audiences can anticipate an unforgettable night celebrating the power of music and film. Ticket details will be announced in the coming months.

Jennifer Barlament, Executive Director of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra remarked, “We are honored to partner with AJFF as they celebrate 25 years of impact on the Atlanta community. Just as the drama of music heightens the emotion of all great films, this event, featuring the coming together of two of the leaders of Atlanta’s cultural community each bringing our respective strengths, will create an unforgettable evening.”

“I’ve been coming to the Atlanta Jewish Film Festival for years, and I couldn’t be more excited for this extraordinary celebration of film and music,” said TCM Primetime Host Ben Mankiewicz. “Iconic scores from classic Jewish cinema performed live? That’s a night you don’t want to miss. No tuxedo required—just a love for great movies, unforgettable music, and some kvelling. And maybe just a little kvetching too.”

2025 Jury Award Winners Announced

The Jury Awards, determined by a distinguished panel of filmmakers, journalists, students, and industry experts, honored outstanding achievements in Jewish cinema across six categories. The 2025 winners are:

Narrative Feature: Pink Lady

Documentary Feature: Riefenstahl

Short Film: The Sacred Society

Building Bridges Award: Ain’t No Back to a Merry-Go-Round

Human Rights Award: Sapir

Emerging Filmmaker: Tom Nesher (Come Closer)

Repositioning AJFF for a Bold Future Beyond its Flagship Annual Festival

This year’s festival was filled with standout moments, including Coca-Cola’s $250,000 investment in AJFF’s Kenny Blank Vision Initiative, a bold $2.5 million capital campaign designed to expand the festival’s impact beyond its annual programming. KBVI will enhance year-round film offerings, educational outreach, and industry mentorship, positioning AJFF as a leading force in Jewish and independent cinema. Fundraising efforts remain ongoing, and supporters can contribute at AJFF.org/vision.

“The 25th anniversary of AJFF was more than a celebration of film—it was a defining moment for our organization, reaffirming the power of storytelling to connect communities, spark dialogue, and inspire change,” reflected Kenny Blank, AJFF’s Executive and Artistic Director. “This milestone year saw not only an incredible lineup of films and special guests but also the launch of the Kenny Blank Vision Initiative, a $2.5 million growth campaign fueling AJFF’s bold future. From our unforgettable Gala Concert with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra and Turner Classic Movies to the unwavering support of our Founding Visionaries and strategic partners like The Coca-Cola Company, this anniversary year has set the stage for transformative expansion. We are grateful to our audiences, supporters, and partners for making this milestone so special, and we look forward to building on this momentum as AJFF continues to evolve, expand, and elevate its impact in the years ahead.”

Recapping the 25th Silver Anniversary of the Atlanta Jewish Film Festival

Over the course of the festival, audiences enjoyed 50 films from 22 countries across a diverse mix of narrative features, documentaries, and shorts. The 2025 lineup featured highlights such as the Opening Night screening of Bad Shabbos, a raucous comedy with stars such as Kyra Sedgwick, Cliff “Method Man” Smith, and Milayna Vayntrub in attendance; a tribute to Jerry Lewis with a restored presentation of The Bellboy (1960); the North American premiere of the first Bedouin-Israeli feature film, Eid; and the World Premiere of Charles Grodin: Rebel with a Cause.

For audiences who missed the in-theater experience or want to revisit festival favorites, AJFF’s Virtual Cinema opens Friday, March 7. 21 feature films and all short films are available to stream across Georgia until March 16. Passes can be purchased at AJFF.org.

As the festival draws to a close, audiences still have one final way to participate—by voting in the AJFF Audience Awards. Viewers can cast votes for their favorite Narrative Feature, Documentary Feature, and Short Film through the AJFF Mobile App, available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play. Winners will be announced following the streaming window.