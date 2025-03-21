Award-Winning Location Managers Share the Spotlight

Tony Holley and Kyle Carey are co-workers with really cool jobs. They’re the location masterminds for Stranger Things and their combined experience includes work on the Marvel films, Season 5 of Cobra Kai, and a string of other television series and films. Both Atlanta-based, Holley is a supervising location manager while Carey’s title is location manager.

Recently, they were recognized side-by-side with a Location Manager of the Year award at the first annual Behind the Lens Awards ceremony on Feb. 23, 2025, at Atlanta Marriot Perimeter Center. The awards show for below-the-line film professionals was sponsored by Assembly Atlanta, NBC Universal, Marriott International, Georgia Entertainment, and Discover Dunwoody. Proceeds benefitted nonprofit RE:IMAGINE a provider of programs for underrepresented youth entering the entertainment industry.

The veteran pair – Holley, with nearly 25 years in the industry, and Carey with 13 – sat down to talk about their work and its impact on the communities where filming takes place.

Read more at Funwoody