Backlight Student Film Festival, Inc. Announces 2025 Panelists

Backlight Student Film Festival has announced its 2025 film festival selection, sponsors, and filmmaking in Georgia panelists. The non-profit will host its fourth annual two-day student short film festival, including student film screenings, an industry panel, a red carpet, mixer, and an awards ceremony, taking place March 29 and 30, 2025 in Athens, Georgia.

The festival’s 2025 sponsors include Assembly Studios, Chispa House, Ciné, Georgia Film Office, Athens Film Office, Panavision, Lux Lighting, Leslie Jones Law, Clear Mountain Entertainment, Project Casting, Athens Food Group, Epting Events, Guerilla Gear, The Classic Center, Visit Athens, and seven days. nine years.

The 2025 film selection includes eight short films and three mid-length films, by student filmmakers from the University of Georgia, Savannah College of Art & Design, Columbus State University, University of North Georgia, and Georgia State University.

Industry professionals Mayra Garcia (Assembly Atlanta), and Anthony Short, p.g.a. (Independent Film Producer) will discuss the Georgia film industry on the Filmmaking in Georgia panel, taking place on the first day of the festival.

In a new addition for 2025, the non-profit will host a Festival Kickoff event on Friday, March 28th at Athens’ independent movie theater, Ciné.