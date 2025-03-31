Behind the Lens: Creative Minds and Successful Careers event held

On March 18, Georgia Gwinnett College (GGC) and Georgia Film Academy (GFA) hosted “Behind the Lens: Creative Minds and Successful Careers,” a hands-on career exploration event for aspiring film, TV and creative media professionals. Attendees at GGC’s Student Center had the chance to interact with industry-standard equipment used on sets across Georgia. The event highlighted career opportunities in the state’s booming film industry and featured demonstrations by GFA instructors and industry veterans, while showcasing GGC’s Cinema and Media Arts Production program and GFA’s program offerings.

Featured Image: GFA Instructional Manager South region Julio Saldarriage shows Malik Stokes and Elijah Richey how to focus the camera during one of the four demonstrations during the GFA-GGC Behind the Lens event held in LVIS on Tuesday, March 18, 2025 at Georgia Gwinnett College. Photo by Daniel Melograna/Georgia Gwinnett College