BREAKING: Sundance Institute Announces Boulder, Colorado, as the New Home for the Sundance Film Festival Beginning in 2027

After a thoughtful and thorough process to identify the future location of the Sundance Film Festival, today the nonprofit Sundance Institute’s Board of Trustees is proud to announce that Boulder, Colorado, will become the Festival’s home beginning in 2027. Boulder offers small-town charm with an engaged community, distinctive natural beauty, and a vibrant arts scene, making it the ideal location for the Festival to grow. The Sundance Film Festival is the largest artist program of the nonprofit Sundance Institute. Its Artist Programs cultivate a vibrant ecosystem, supporting artists and connecting their work with audiences. The Festival stands as the pre-eminent gathering of original storytellers and audiences seeking new voices, fresh perspectives, and a celebration of independent film and storytelling.

“This decision was informed by a detailed evaluation of the key components essential to creating our Festival. During the process, it became clear that Boulder is the ideal location in which to build our Festival’s future, marking a key strategic step in its natural evolution,” said Ebs Burnough, Sundance Institute Board Chair. “We have a profound appreciation for the finalist cities and their communities — including Boulder, Colorado, Cincinnati, Ohio, and Salt Lake City, Utah — who presented overwhelmingly strong proposals and dedicated their time, passion, and commitment every step of the way. We have deep respect and gratitude to these communities for their hard work and partnership throughout the past year. Additionally, we sincerely value the steadfast support from our staff and board as we have ventured on this exploration together.”

“The Sundance Film Festival is a catalyst for innovation, creative expression, and the discovery of groundbreaking independent films that inspire and shape the future of storytelling. This process provided the opportunity to imagine how we design the Festival while staying true to our programming and mission. We extend our appreciation to the staff, artists, partners, volunteers, and audiences who have and continue to support that mission,” said Amanda Kelso, Sundance Institute Acting CEO. “Boulder is an art town, tech town, mountain town, and college town. It is a place where the Festival can build and flourish. This is the beginning of a bold, new journey as we invite everyone to be part of our community and to be entertained and inspired. We can’t imagine a better fit than Boulder.”

Together with the Boulder host committee, the Institute envisions the heart of the Festival centered in downtown Boulder utilizing a wide array of theaters and venues, and incorporating spaces around the Pearl Street Mall, a pedestrian-only street. Nearby spaces will offer dedicated locations for our community to gather, including select spots on the University of Colorado (CU) Boulder campus. The majestic Rocky Mountains will frame the horizon for festival goers. The Festival will work with the host committee to enhance infrastructure and accommodation options, ensuring that attendees can gather and celebrate independent storytelling in an affordable and sustainable way — key to allowing independent films to shine and maintaining access for our community.

Boulder’s storied and vibrant community of audiences, artists, and filmmakers allows the Sundance Institute to lay the foundation for a strong future for the Sundance Film Festival. Robert Redford founded the nonprofit Institute with a commitment to championing the creation of unique work by storytellers, with the Festival consistently offering a space for artists to share their stories with the world and audiences to discover them. This evolution will preserve the experience that attendees and the global independent film community recognizes and values.

“I founded the Sundance Institute with a commitment to discovering and developing independent artists, with the Sundance Film Festival serving as the platform for stories to help expand audiences and broaden the landscape,” said Robert Redford, Sundance Institute President and Founder. “That mission remains even more critical today and will continue to be our core principle. Words cannot express the sincere gratitude I have for Park City, the state of Utah, and all those in the Utah community that have helped to build the organization. What we’ve created is remarkably special and defining. As change is inevitable, we must always evolve and grow, which has been at the core of our survival. This move will ensure that the Festival continues its work of risk taking, supporting innovative storytellers, fostering independence, and entertaining and enlightening audiences. I am grateful to the Boulder community for its support, and I look forward to seeing what the future holds for the Festival there.”

Boulder’s welcoming environment aligns with the ethos the Sundance Film Festival developed in Park City — growing with a community rooted in independent thought, artistic exploration, and social impact. The city’s convergence of arts, technology, music, food, entrepreneurship, and education presents unique and exciting programming opportunities for future iterations of the Festival.

“The Sundance Film Festival’s move to Boulder, Colorado in 2027 preserves and builds on its four decade journey. Together we continue to create a Festival that acts as a vibrant space for independent films and filmmakers to shine. A place where each January, a community of artists, industry, and audiences can gather to discover what’s new in global storytelling,” said Eugene Hernandez, Sundance Film Festival Director and Head of Public Programming. “This city is ready to embrace emerging and established global storytellers, our staff and volunteers, and, of course, global audiences. Whether you are a Sundance Film Festival regular, or someone who has dreamed of experiencing the Festival in person, we invite you to join us in January 2026 in Utah and then come along to nearby Colorado in 2027.”

“Colorado is thrilled to welcome the Sundance Film Festival to its new home in Boulder starting in 2027,” said Governor Jared Polis. “Here in our state we celebrate the arts and film industry as a key economic driver, job creator, and important contributor to our thriving culture. Now, with the addition of the iconic Sundance Film Festival, we can expect even more jobs, a huge benefit for our small businesses including stores and restaurants. Thank you to the Sundance Institute and all of the partners like the City of Boulder, Visit Boulder, the Boulder Chamber of Commerce, and I also want to thank the bipartisan legislators and leadership who have worked tirelessly to make this possible.”

“We are deeply honored that Boulder has been selected to host the Sundance Film Festival starting in 2027,” said Charlene Hoffman, Visit Boulder CEO. “Creativity, innovation, and expression are at the heart of what makes Boulder special, and we’re ready to welcome storytellers and cinema lovers from around the world. Our walkable downtown, iconic venues, and beautiful landscape at the base of the Rocky Mountains sets the stage for the Sundance Film Festival to flourish in its next chapter. It’s been a remarkable experience getting to share our vibrant community with the Sundance Institute and we eagerly await the Festival’s debut in beautiful Boulder, Colorado with excitement and gratitude.”

The Institute and its Board of Trustees want to thank the Festival’s current home and beating heart for more than 40 years — Park City together with the state of Utah. Park City and Utah will always be a formative part of the Festival. The 2026 Sundance Film Festival will take place in Park City and Salt Lake City, Utah, from January 22 to February 1, 2026, with acknowledgment and profound respect for the roots that the community has laid in the Wasatch Mountains. Park City and Utah’s independent spirit continues to inspire the Institute, and the beloved communities are invited to celebrate the Festival in Utah.

Sundance Institute’s Board also would like to acknowledge and thank the finalist cities of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Salt Lake City, Utah, for their tremendously comprehensive and compelling proposals, as well as their commitment to collaboration and discussion during this exploration. Each of the cities presented dynamic and engaging visions for encapsulating opportunities to imagine and continue to invigorate the Festival both for artists and audiences. After deep analysis and extensive spirited and constructive conversations, the Board of Trustees enthusiastically supports making Boulder the place to experience the incomparable Sundance Film Festival in the years ahead.

The Sundance Institute’s year-long process included a request for information (RFI) on locations, request for proposals (RFPs), meetings and site visits of finalists. The process included a comprehensive evaluation of finalists’ infrastructure, ethos and equity values, event capabilities, and how each finalist could sustainably serve and support the Festival’s ever-growing community of independent artists and audiences. Each finalist demonstrated how they would welcome and continue to foster the diverse Festival community and culture of independent creativity.

Sundance Institute, which is based in Utah, was founded by Robert Redford in 1981 to support, sustain, and discover independent filmmakers and storytellers. The Sundance Film Festival, which celebrated its 41st edition earlier this year, serves as an essential space to introduce unique voices and transform careers. Each January, audiences at the Festival are the first to discover and celebrate bold, creative visions, and exciting emerging independent talent.