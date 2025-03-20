Cannes Sets Date For 2025 Official Selection Announcement

The Cannes Film Festival will announce the Official Selection for its 78th edition, running from May 13 to 24, on April 10 in Paris.

Cannes Delegate General Thierry Frémaux and President Iris Knobloch, who was recently confirmed for a second three-year term in the role until 2027, will preside over the press conference. The world’s biggest film festival and market is currently riding high on a record performance at the Academy Awards earlier this month, with 2024 selections Anora, Emilia Pérez, Flow and The Substance taking nine Oscars between them. More at Deadline.

