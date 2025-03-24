Country Star Keni Thomas Returns to The Loft for a Special Hometown Performance with His Band Cornbread

Country music artist and decorated Army veteran Keni Thomas is returning to his roots for a special hometown performance at The Loft in Columbus, Georgia, on April 12, 2025, at 8:00 PM. The show, billed as a “homecoming performance,” reunites Thomas with his band Cornbread, celebrating the place where his musical journey began before rising to fame with a record deal in Nashville. Tickets are available here.

“It’s been a minute since I’ve had a chance to come back to Columbus and play a show,” said Thomas. “I can’t think of a better place to play than where it all started—with Buddy Nelms and at The Loft.”

Currently working on new music with noted producer Steve Mandile, Thomas’ upcoming EP is set for release in early summer 2025.

Thomas has toured extensively across the country, opening for major artists including Keith Urban, Brad Paisley, Trace Adkins, Montgomery Gentry, and Wynonna. He has also traveled to the Middle East to entertain U.S. troops as part of the USO’s “Hope and Freedom” holiday tour. His hit singles and videos including “Not Me,” “Gunslinger,” and “Shreveport to LA” have earned him widespread acclaim.

Beyond his musical success, Keni Thomas is a decorated combat veteran who served with the elite 75th Ranger Regiment and fought in the historic “Black Hawk Down” Battle of Mogadishu. He was awarded the Bronze Star for Valor and has since become a respected motivational speaker and advocate for military personnel. His contributions have been recognized by the White House, Congress, and most recently, he was inducted into the VFW Hall of Fame.

Thomas is also an accomplished author of the memoir Get It On: What It Means to Lead the Way, which shares leadership lessons learned in combat and how they apply to everyday life. In addition, Thomas is a founder of the Downrange Leadership Course, which helps develop leadership skills rooted in discipline, teamwork, and perseverance. His work earned him two Emmy Awards for the short-documentary film “Downrange, an Advanced Leadership Experience.”