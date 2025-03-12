Destination Augusta Announces Staff Title Changes and Promotions

Destination Augusta is excited to announce a senior leader’s title change, and the promotion of two team members.

Jennifer Bowen, CDME, is now Chief Strategy Officer & Senior Vice President. With more than 22 years at the organization, Jennifer’s previous title was Vice President of Destination Development and Community Engagement.

“This title change reflects both Jennifer’s professional advancement in our industry, and the trend that destination organizations are rapidly evolving as impactful community leaders and not just tourism industry leaders,” said Destination Augusta President and CEO Bennish Brown. “The work before us requires more actionable, data-driven business intelligence to collaborate with our local partners more effectively as we collectively support community and destination development efforts here in Augusta. Jennifer is well-equipped for this role.”

This position will drive innovation, focus on enhancing visitor experiences, and will be very deliberate in helping to shape Augusta’s future as a premier destination. Jennifer will also take the lead in coordinating the organization’s strategic planning process. In June 2024, Jennifer received credentials as a Certified Destination Management Executive (CDME), the tourism industry’s highest individual educational achievement.

Destination Augusta is also pleased to announce the promotion of Marissa Dodgen to Director of HR and Administration. Marissa has been with the organization for two years. As Director of HR and Administration, Marissa will play a pivotal role in talent management, employee development, benefits administration, and compliance. She will also lead operational and financial processes, optimizing resources and ensuring efficient day-to-day operations.

Reporting directly to the CEO, Marissa will work closely with staff leadership to enhance employee engagement, oversee budgeting and financial oversight, and implement process improvements that support the organization’s mission.

“Marissa’s leadership and dedication to fostering a positive and high-performing workplace culture make her the perfect fit for this role,” said Brown. “With her wealth of experience in human resources and administration, with a strong commitment to employee wellness, professional development, and operational excellence, Marissa will be instrumental in driving innovation and efficiency at Destination Augusta.”

Destination Augusta also proudly announces the promotion of Ansley Guererro to the position of Projects and Operations Manager after her tenure of nearly two years. In this key role, Ansley will oversee daily operations, lead special projects, support the Board of Directors, and drive process improvements that enhance efficiency and effectiveness across the organization.

Reporting to the Director of HR and Administration, Ansley will assist in optimizing operational processes, managing facility assets, and ensuring the seamless execution of key initiatives. She will also serve as the primary Board liaison, ensuring effective communication, active engagement, and smooth logistical operations. Additionally, she will lead project management efforts, plan events, strengthen event partnerships, and support the organization’s core functions to ensure effective operations.

“Ansley has been an invaluable part of our team, bringing exceptional organizational and leadership skills – with a keen attention to detail – to every project she takes on,” said Brown. “Her ability to streamline operations, enhance Board engagement, and drive special initiatives will further strengthen our mission to showcase Augusta as a premier destination.”