Discover Dunwoody Highlights Kalynn Littleton

The magic of film and television goes beyond what we see on screen. Behind every production, dedicated professionals like Kalynn Littleton ensure everything runs smoothly. As Discover Dunwoody’s March recipient of the Distinguished Production Associate Recognition Program, Kalynn embodies the dedication, adaptability, and passion that make productions possible.

Kalynn’s journey into the film industry began in hospitality at The Ritz-Carlton, where she refined her skills as a Front Desk Agent, Rooms Controller, and later, a Business/Entertainment/Production Travel Sales Coordinator. This role introduced her to clients in the entertainment industry, including travel coordinator Ashley Saunders, who recognized her potential. In 2017, Kalynn joined her first film project, “Rampage,” as a Travel Assistant. She quickly realized how well her hospitality expertise translated into production travel coordination, allowing her to manage complex logistics, problem-solve under pressure, and maintain exceptional service.

