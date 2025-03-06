Dunwoody sees “Action!” leading into springtime

As flowers bloom at the Dunwoody Nature Center, so do film and television productions across Georgia – including in amenity-rich and location-ready Dunwoody.

According to reports from the Georgia Film Office on March 5, 2025, there are currently 25 productions filming across the state. Among them, the following projects are either in production or soon to begin on the sound stages and backlots of Dunwoody’s neighboring Assembly Studios:

“Beyond the Gates”; the daytime soap opera premiered Feb. 24, 2025, on CBS and is shooting some 20 scenes per day

“Grosse Pointe Garden Society”; the NBC series…

