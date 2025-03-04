Entertainment Tourism Alliance of Georgia (ETAG) Announces Initiatives at State Capitol

The Entertainment Tourism Alliance of Georgia (ETAG) held its first Entertainment Tourism Day at the Georgia State Capitol on Friday, Feb. 28, bringing together diverse industries to highlight the impact of entertainment tourism.

Officially launched in May 2024, ETAG’s mission is to educate, advocate and promote tourism and economic development associated with the entertainment industry in Georgia.

The organization has been actively engaging stakeholders through various events, including its launch party at Trilith Guesthouse and a series of six town halls across the state. Over 100 experts in tourism, entertainment, hospitality and city government joined in the discussions. Organizers used the discussions as an opportunity to gather data to measure the economic impact from tourism. In December, they hosted approximately 200 leaders and guests at a breakfast meeting in Dunwoody to share their findings.

“Governor Brian Kemp announced a $79 billion economic impact from overall tourism in September 2024,” said ETAG Founder, Lynda Lee Smith. “I believe if we tap into the global phenomena of destination travel associated with film, music and esports/gaming, we can aspire to double that number over the next decade. With over 2,000 major productions behind us, we have an incredible opportunity to develop low-cost immersive experiences that enhance Georgia’s appeal to destination travelers. Tourism is the purest form of economic development, and the sky is the limit with Georgia’s abundant history in entertainment.”

ETAG has announced two major initiatives for 2025:

Entertainment Tourism Economic Impact Calculator : ETAG has partnered with the Business, Economic and Applied Research (BEAR) Center at Georgia Gwinnett College to develop the world’s first entertainment tourism economic impact calculator. Funding sources are currently being identified, with the project expected to be completed within one year, just in time for the FIFA World Cup hosted by Atlanta beginning in June 2026. OneGeorgia App : The organization will develop a user-friendly, web-based app connecting entertainment-related events, activities, sites and immersive experiences from all 159 Georgia counties. The “OneGeorgia” app will be marketed statewide, promoting travel to experience favorite production locations related to film, music and gaming. Additionally, the app will feature Georgia Grown products to support the state’s agricultural industry.

Speakers at the Entertainment Tourism Day event included: