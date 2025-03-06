Film shot in Thomson stars Bluegrass legend, written by Aiken native

It started with a song and continues with a new film.

On Monday, the filming of a movie based on its lyrics wrapped in a Thomson farmhouse.

The film brings to life the song “Boys in the Street” written by Greg Holden and recorded by Calum Scott in 2022, but with a twist.

“The song is definitely the DNA, but I had to come up with everything around the nucleus,” said Emmy Award-winning filmmaker and Aiken native Justin Wheelon, who wrote the script for the feature with the same name as the song about the relationship of a father and his gay son.

Wheelon connected with Holden via social media and asked permission to expand the idea and Holden was for it. Wheelon’s initial premise needed some tweaking.

“I originally wrote it from Kevin’s (the son) point of view,” Wheelon said.

After talking with a friend, he flipped it to capture the evolution of the father who will be portrayed by Dan Tyminski, the winner of 14 Grammy Awards and a four-time Male Vocalist of the Year honoree by the International Bluegrass Music Association.

