First Annual Metro Atlanta Film Summit Convenes Over 200 Creatives

The first annual Metro Atlanta Film Summit (MAFS) drew in over 200 attendees this past Friday, March 14, for a day of learning, connection and inspiration.

Guests flocked to the YANMAR EVO // CENTER in Acworth, Georgia on Friday for a day full of breakout sessions, networking and mainstage panels.

The agenda included 41 speakers, covering a variety of topics including careers in voice over, representation in film, vertical storytelling, character development, motion capture, Georgia’s film tax incentive and more. MAFS offered 10 different breakout session topics over three sessions.

Guests started their day with a creative reset on the mainstage with Tom Cox, brand architect and author of creative guide What the Hell Is This?

The day was capped off with a greeting from Lee Thomas, Deputy Commissioner of the Georgia Film Office, and two mainstage panels: “A Decade of Georgia-Made Success: Building A Studio, Creating Opportunity” with Eagle Rock Studios’ President, Giden Amir, and General Manager, Mike Clark, followed by “From Passion to Profit: The Business of Film” with City National Bank Senior Vice President Randie Brooks and Element CPA & Storyboard Financial Services’ Kristy Clabaugh, John Thomas and Dan Kelly.

“We had a fantastic time at the inaugural MAFS,” said Mike Clark, Eagle Rock Studios’ General Manager of Studio Operations. “It was great to see such an appreciable turnout of film enthusiasts, all gathered to celebrate Atlanta’s inspiring and impactful entertainment industry.”

Attendees and presenters connected and networked over lunch and throughout the day, fostering collaboration and strengthening the metro’s film community.

“What sets MAFS apart from other film summits is the engaging breakout sessions. The speakers had so much passion for what they were presenting on that it really shined through,” said Kelly Gago, MAFS attendee. “It really felt like a family – everyone was so kind and had such a passion for film! It was so exciting to meet more filmmakers in the metro area.”

Alongside guests, the team at MAFS welcomed Camera Ready Liaisons from across the region for a training session facilitated by the Georgia Film Office, as well as hosting the Entertainment Tourism Alliance of Georgia (ETAG) board meeting.

The team behind Metro Atlanta Film Summit passionately believes that the diversely talented people who make up the metro region’s film workforce are the heartbeat of Georgia’s film production.

MAFS was created as a beacon of inspiration, perspective and connection. Convening creatives, decision makers and industry leaders, MAFS aims to ignite conversations that empower guests to chart the path forward for the metro filmmaking community.

Atlanta is one of the fastest growing economies in the nation – and its impacts are felt throughout the metro region. Atlanta and its surrounding counties are a wealth of talent and opportunity for blockbusters and budding independent filmmakers alike.

Driven by the Cherokee Office of Economic Development (COED), MAFS strives to convene creatives and shape the future of film.