Georgia Film Week To Host Five-Days of Events

Georgia Production Partnership (GPP), in conjunction with a number of Georgia-based entertainment organizations, will host activities that will showcase the various aspects of the entertainment industry. Georgia Film Day is now part of Georgia Film Week: from March 17 – 21 , events will focus on successful aspects of the state’s entertainment industry.

Georgia Film Day has previously combined celebrating the state’s thriving film industry while advocating for its tax incentives and future growth.The day provided a platform to connect and inspire those in this thriving sector. This year, Georgia Film Day will be held on Thursday, March 20.

“For 30 years, GPP has been the voice of Georgia’s film industry, and expanding Georgia Film Day into a full week of events allows us to truly celebrate the impact, the people, and the future of film and television in our state,” said Darius Evans, the president of GPP. “The strength of Georgia’s film industry comes from the incredible collaboration between studios, unions, independent filmmakers, and state leaders. We’re excited to partner with so many dedicated organizations to make Georgia Film Week a truly impactful celebration.”

Georgia Film Week will culminate with GPP’s 30th-anniversary celebration. The five days of events will highlight the filmmakers, actors, crew members, industry executives, enthusiasts, and the business community that supports film productions.

Activities will include networking opportunities, workshops, and other events:

Monday, March 17: GPP Legacy Day – Reflecting on 30 years of GPP’s impact on Georgia’s film industry and its continued advocacy for growth.

Tuesday, March 18: Diversity in Film Day – Showcasing the importance of representation and inclusion in storytelling and industry leadership.

Wednesday, March 19: Union/Workforce Appreciation Day – Honoring the skilled professionals and unions that drive Georgia’s booming film economy.

Thursday, March 20: Legislative Day – Engaging with policymakers to discuss the future of Georgia’s entertainment industry and the continued success of the tax incentive program.

Friday, March 21: GPP 30 Years Celebration Gala – A grand finale event celebrating three decades of achievements with industry leaders, partners, and supporters.

The music, film, television, and digital media industry generated $2.6 billion in revenue during fiscal year 2024, contributing to a total of $11 billion over the past three fiscal years, according to the Georgia Department of Economic Development.

“As technology evolves and global demand for content grows, we are committed to ensuring Georgia remains a leader in production, innovation, and workforce development,” said Evans.

GPP was founded in 1995 as the Atlanta Production Partnership and was instrumental in the passage of the 2008 Entertainment Tax Incentive. The organization also helped to organize the statewide camera-ready program, which has also been a game-changer for the state’s economy, fueling significant growth in the film industry and beyond. The organization provides networking opportunities, educational resources, and advocacy for their members.

For more information, visit www.georgiaproduction. org