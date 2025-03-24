Georgia-filmed “Final Audition” now showing on Prime Video

A filmed live performance of “Final Audition, Last Chance for the Role of a Lifetime,” a new inspirational comedy play that premiered on stage in 2024, is now available for viewing on Prime Video.

Written and directed by Chicago author and playwright John Ruane, “Final Audition” presents the story of actress Sally Cochrane, who struggled for 30 years to land one big break to launch her career but is ready to give up her dream and go back to Normal (Illinois). However, when she learns famous director Nick Michaels is returning to his Chicago roots to cast his next Broadway play, Sally must decide if she will do one “Final Audition” or just go back to Normal.

“Final Audition” transports the audience back to 1993 in the Old Town neighborhood of Chicago, where they will meet Sally, who manages the Wells Street Hotel, a unique establishment that mainly houses actors. Sally must keep order among the eccentric group of Broadway hopefuls, characters who reveal their quirks and foibles as they get to know each other preparing for the big audition. The comedy arises from their anxieties, interactions and quest for respect.

“My leading lady, Katelin Chesna, is from Chicago and is magnificent playing Sally Cochrane,” said Ruane, a former journalist for the Chicago Sun-Times, who has written six stage productions following two years of training at the famed Second City Theater. “Although much of the comedy comes from the eccentric characters around her, it is Sally’s story that is the focus of the play, revealing the struggles she has faced and challenges she has overcome in a three-decade pursuit of her dream.”

In 2024, “Final Audition” was performed at The Art Place Theatre in Marietta, GA, where it proved to be a big hit with audiences ranging from high school students through senior citizens, who gave overwhelmingly positive reviews of the play. Live performances of the play were filmed and edited to create this film version, as well as a trailer to promote “Final Audition.”

“This was not produced like a normal film, shooting several takes from a few different angles,” explained Ruane. “Our highly skilled cinematographer, Darrell Snedeger of CE Images, shot two shows with the camera positioned in various locations, giving viewers an in-the-seats theater experience, as if they are sitting among the other audience members, sharing the dramatic moments and hilarity of a live performance. I think that’s one aspect that makes this film special.”

The two world-famous musical groups that agreed to participate in the film with their 1993 hit songs are The Pogues with “Tuesday Morning” and Widespread Panic with “Wondering.” Another highlight is the voice of legendary Chicago TV & Radio personality Bob Sirott, who plays the radio DJ, introducing the best rock music hits from 1993 as well as reporting the big news from that year, including Michael Jordan retiring from basketball to play baseball.

“From the reaction we received to the play, one thing I can guarantee those watching the film is they will have a positive and uplifting experience with plenty of fun!” added Ruane. “The great music from The Pogues and Widespread Panic plays such an important role in creating that experience.”

“Final Audition” was filmed by Cinematographer Darrell Snedeger and Assistant Cinematographer Schyler Tillett of CE Images. Editing of the film, including the trailer, was done by David Martin of Crush Edit. “Final Audition” was produced by South Kostner Productions. More information is available at www.Finalaudition.net