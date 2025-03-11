Georgia Gwinnett College and Georgia Film Academy Present Career Exploration Event

Georgia Gwinnett College (GGC) and the Georgia Film Academy (GFA) today announced “Behind the Lens: Creative Minds and Successful Careers,” an event on March 18 from 6-8 p.m. at GGC. The free event is designed to enable prospective students and others to explore cutting-edge film, television, live streaming broadcast and new media careers. “Behind the Lens” will feature industry speakers, interactive demonstrations and opportunities for students to meet with admissions departments, faculty and GFA instructors.

Panels with industry speakers include:

GFA panel featuring industry leaders from Disney and Assembly Studios, moderated by Kate McArdle, director of film workforce development and capstone projects at GFA.

GGC panel featuring Lynda Lee Smith of Entertainment Tourism Alliance of Georgia and current and former GGC students.

“As Georgia’s film industry flourishes, there’s a pressing need to create accessible paths for people to discover careers in film, television, live streaming broadcast and new media across the state,” said GFA Assistant Vice Chancellor Scott Votaw. “GFA works tirelessly to support the growing demand for these contemporary careers.”

Along with panels, “Behind the Lens” attendees will have the opportunity to participate in interactive demonstrations featuring the latest industry equipment, offering a preview of GGC and GFA hands-on experiences. Participants will have the opportunity to work with the same cameras and lighting equipment used in GFA instruction and on sets across Georgia. Demonstrations will be led by GFA instructors and industry veterans, many with decades of production experience.

“This event will give students insight into the Cinema and Media Arts Production (CMAP) program at GGC that provides the skills and knowledge necessary for careers in film, television, broadcasting and publishing,” said Dr. Marcus Gilley, Dean for the School of Liberal Arts at Georgia Gwinnett College. “It’s an excellent opportunity for prospective students to learn about the available careers in the arts. Hearing from leaders in Georgia’s film and television production industry highlights the strength of this program and the robust support we receive from the industry.”

GFA supports the Georgia Film Consortium (GFC), a collaboration of more than 30 partner institutions to offer professional courses in film, television, live production, streaming broadcast and esports for college credit and for students seeking professional education. To date, GFA’s students have worked on blockbuster movies and television programs, including “Captain America: Brave New World,” “Megalopolis,” “Creed III,” “Stranger Things” and “Wakanda Forever,” among many others.

GFA educates high school, college and professional education students as well as community members, teachers and more to bridge the critical training gaps across the state. GFA’s success is built on effective partnerships with education entities, vital industries, local communities and more.

For more information about “Behind the Lens” and to RSVP, please click here.