LISTEN: Randy Davidson talks about Film in Georgia and Tax Credits

Randy Davidson, president of Georgia Entertainment, spoke with Martha Zoller last week on WDUN’s morning show. The “Martha Zoller Show” features news, information and interviews about the political landscape in Georgia and beyond. The interview focused on the latest about film, gaming/esports and entertainment in Georgia. The show can be heard weekdays at 9 a.m. on WDUN AM550 and WDUN FM102.9. Hear the interview below.

Topics include: