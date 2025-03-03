The 2025 Edition of the Creative Economy Journal

March 2025: Now Filming in Georgia

Each month we bring you a list of ongoing productions in Georgia. This information is provided by Georgia.org and reproduced by Georgia Entertainment to bring you the latest, verified, productions. Learn more at Georgia.org.

Behind the Curtain S5 TV Reality ASO
Beyond the Gates TV Series CBS
Black Sheep TV Movie
Braxtons S2 TV Reality WE TV
Cutlers Court S2B TV Reality syndicated
D/St. Louis TV Series HBO
Dish Nation S13 TV Reality FOX
Divorce Court S27 TV Reality FOX
English Teacher S2 TV Series Hulu
Family Feud S27 TV Reality CBS
For My Man S9 TV Reality TVOne
Grosse Point Garden Society S1 TV Series NBC
I Got a Story to Tell S2 TV Series Tubi
Judgement Day Feature Film Amazon
Portia S3 TV Reality FOX
Regretting You Feature Film Paramount
Rolling Loud Feature Film Independent
Scar Tissue Feature Film Paramount
The Atlanta Opera Showcase TV Reality Vimeo
The Good Daughter TV Series Peacock
The Last Drive-In with Joe Briggs S7 TV Reality Shudder
The Ms. Pat Show S5 TV Series BET+
Tulsa King S3 TV Series Paramount
Will Trent S3 TV Series ABC
Your Mother, Your Mother, Your Mother Feature Film Amazon

 

 

