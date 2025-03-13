Oscar-Winning Film Anora to Screen at Atlanta’s Tara Theatre with Special Guest Luna Sofia Miranda

The Academy Award-winning film Anora, which took home five Oscars, including Best Picture, will be presented in a special 35mm screening on March 15 at 7:00 PM at the historic Tara Theatre in Atlanta.

This exclusive event will feature a guest appearance by cast member Luna Sofia Miranda, who portrayed Lulu in the film, Anora’s best friend. Following the screening, Miranda will participate in a Q&A session, offering insights into her role and the making of the critically acclaimed film.

“There is no better way to see the best picture of the year than in 35mm, but to be able to do that and with a member of the cast there is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

– Christopher Escobar, Owner, The Tara Theatre

The screening is presented by Chris Escobar, owner of the Tara Theatre, Plaza Theatre, and Executive Director of Atlanta Film Society. The event will be hosted by Atlanta-based filmmakers Laura Fairchild and Camilo Diaz, bringing together local film enthusiasts for a night celebrating cinematic excellence.

Tickets are expected to sell out quickly for this rare 35mm presentation of Anora, making it a must-see for cinephiles and film lovers.

For more information and ticket details, visit Tara Theatre .