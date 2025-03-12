Recap with Reel & Photos: Georgia Entertainment’s “From Script to Screen” at SXSW 2025

Georgia Entertainment and its partners made an incredible impact at SXSW. Founded in 1987 in Austin, Texas, SXSW is best known for its conference and festivals that celebrate the convergence of tech, film, music, education and culture.

Together with our partners, we shined the spotlight on the cinematic achievements and industry infrastructure in the Peach State to ensure Georgia remains on the minds of top domestic and international filmmakers and content creators. SXSW features sessions, music and comedy showcases, film and television screenings, world-class exhibitions, professional development and networking opportunities, tech competitions, awards ceremonies and much more. Last year, nearly 500,000 people attended.

See additional links below for further pictures and coverage.

Georgia Entertainment held one of its signature ‘From Script to Screen’ event series at the Limestone Rooftop, located inside the Cambria Hotel in downtown Austin, to spotlight the state’s resources, infrastructure, world class studio facilities and incentives. The ‘From Script to Screen’ programming was presented by Cinelease Studios – Three Ring along with Fulton Films, Moonshine Post, Film Columbus GA, Trilith Institute, Reel Supplies and Sage Business Counsel.

Georgia Entertainment’s slate of programming kicked off with the “Made in Georgia” panel discussion. On the panel, Olivia Schmitz (Cinelease Studios – Three Ring), Deborah Riley Draper (Award Winning Filmmaker), Joel Slocumb (Film ColumbusGA), and Drew Sawyer (Moonshine Post) shared their insights on industry trends and their unique services.

Over 300 guests from around the globe participated in the following VIP networking mixer, an invite-only affair. Top filmmakers, producers, directors, studio executives and creatives came together to experience Georgia’s thriving industry draped in Southern hospitality. While the reliability of Georgia’s incentive remains a key factor to productions, the state’s workforce, infrastructure and resources are driving collaborations with Georgia-based industry leaders for projects at all stages of development.

For more pictures, imagery and commentary, visit our Instagram or LinkedIn pages.

Photo credit: Rosa Waite