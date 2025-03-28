Setting the scene: Young metro Atlanta woman sets foundation of film production career on ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’

Taylor Bahr was watching a Star Wars film at age 10 with her father and became enamored with the scenes as they played out, stoking a sudden and fervent interest in film production. She suggested to her father that one day she would like to create captivating scenes across the big screen, and a decade later, her ambition is turning into reality.

Bahr recently completed an internship as a set decorator on “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” playing a vital role in developing the types of scenes that first fueled her desire to work in TV and film production.

While in her senior year at Georgia State University, Bahr pursued Georgia Film Academy (GFA) classes with an eye on breaking into the state’s flourishing industry.

“I knew Georgia Film Academy offered the best educational path to advance my career and the amazing opportunities that have arisen as a result are fully attributable to the program,” Bahr said.

Bahr landed an internship on the blockbuster “Guardians” film slated to hit theaters next spring. It was an eye-opening experience that offered direct interaction with veteran set decorators, who create scene-setting visuals that complement movie dialogue.

GFA is a unique, statewide initiative designed to train the next generation of film and television crews through coursework and on-set experience. Its focus on diversity and support of underrepresented communities has resonated with leading Hollywood studios and production companies like MGM and Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society, which have signed on to help the GFA.

“Set designs enhance realism and storylines,” she said. “They establish connections between stories and audiences. Some may think much of a movie is filmed in front of a green screen, but in fact, what you see projected is mostly constructed by crews under direction of very creative set designers.”

Bahr’s GFA experience was instrumental in preparing her to be on a professional set for the first time, from set etiquette to construction courses that helped further her skills in drapery, fabric dyeing, aging and upholstery while on the “Guardians” set and in a dedicated film warehouse.

“The GFA put me on the right track, and a number of people on set told me I was way ahead of others at this point in my career, which is very exciting” she said.

Bahr also found a mentor in one of her professors, Chuck Kerr, and has forged numerous industry connections she said would not have been possible without the internship. She has already secured several “day gigs” while plotting next steps. Ultimately, she hopes to become a full-time set designer.

As a new professional embarking on a promising career, Bahr hopes her story will inspire others who have an interest in the film industry to pursue their aspirations.

“If you believe, it can be done,” Bahr said. “To think the first movie on which I worked was the latest in the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ franchise I love, is just incredible and I look forward to seeing others in the GFA program realize their own dreams.”