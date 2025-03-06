SGFF ’25 Kicks Off With ‘Pinevale’ Documentary

The 2025 South Georgia Film Festival (SGFF) kicks off Thursday night at the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts with the local documentary “Pinevale High: Separate, Unequal … Undeterred” with filmmakers Mark George and Willie Housel in attendance. Attendance is free for all to learn about the festival and watch the screening.

The South Georgia Film Festival previews their festival at the Turner Center with trailers for many of the weekend’s films before presenting a locally produced film. This year, that film is the documentary about the struggles of Pinevale High alumni. Dr. Housel with the Pinevale Alumni Association helped organize this documentary along with Dr. George.

Pinevale High School was located on the southside of Valdosta and last graduated students in 1969 when the school was forced to integrate. In the over fifty years since, alumni such as Housel have worked to keep the spirit of Pinevale alive in the community.

“We celebrate both the art and industry of filmmaking,” said Festival Director Jason Brown. “It’s hard work to tell such a powerful story visually. We applaud the hard work of Dr. George and Dr. Housel and want to share this film with the community.”

While the film has been screened previously at the Copeland African American Museum, long time SGFF supporter Sementha Mathews advocated for the film to be included in this year’s film festival to draw greater attention to the work.

“I just think we need to shine a light on the work being done in our community,” said Mathews, the Director of the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts. “We have to support our local artists and filmmaking is art.”

The community is encouraged to come out for the screening and to learn more about the weekend’s events. The festival has moved to Valdosta State’s North Campus across from the South Georgia Medical Center. With screenings and visiting filmmaker panels, there’s a full schedule of activities all weekend long. Saturday night will feature another locally produced film, Lights Camera Friendship … On the Spectrum with visiting filmmaker Joey Travolta. Taking place at the Dosta Playhouse, seating is limited, but free to the public. Festival passholder will be seated first.

Passes are currently on sale for $29.99, giving access to all screenings and panels along with a reception Friday night at the Health Science and Business Administration building and an after-party Saturday night at Downtown Social. VIP Passes for $99 also include a festival t-shirt, access to the filmmaker Green Room during the festival, and special access during both parties.

Students of all ages can get a free pass to all screenings and panels.

Celebrating their ninth year, the festival holding a raffle for a quilt made of t-shirts from pass seasons. Tickets are $5 and the winner will be drawn Sunday at noon during the Awards Ceremony in Pound Hall.

This year’s festival could not happen without the support of our community sponsors, including Georgia Council for the Arts, Valdosta State University, the Walmart Community Grant, Georgia Power, the Georgia Film Office, Wild Adventures Theme Park, the Miracle League of Valdosta, Lowndes-Valdosta Tourism, the City of Valdosta, Wiregrass Georgia Technical College, Georgia Production Partnership, the Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce, the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts, Lux Lighting, Downtown Social, Inclusion Films and Film Impact Georgia. Please support our sponsors.