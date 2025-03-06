Shadowbox Studios Hires Entertainment Industry Veteran Mike Mosallam as COO, Announces New Suite of Production Services

Shadowbox Studios, global studio operators and owners of Shadowbox Atlanta and Shinfield Studios in the UK, has appointed Mike Mosallam as their inaugural Chief Operating Officer and has brought aboard a new executive team to expand their global studio footprint alongside a new suite of premium studio service offerings.

Most recently, Mosallam created and led the Studio Strategy and Operations division of Apple TV where he grew their global studio count by more than a 10x multiple in just two and a half years. With over two decades of experience in the entertainment industry, Mosallam also created the Production Planning arm of Netflix Studios, where he oversaw the implementation of their global studio real estate strategy.

“With Shadowbox’s growing operations, it was essential to put in place a leadership team that has a deep understanding of production needs. Mike and his team have the deep industry knowledge necessary to thoughtfully adapt our service offerings to meet current and future market conditions,” said Peter Rumbold, CEO of Shadowbox Studios. “From our existing studio service offerings in the UK and Atlanta to our recent expansion efforts in Australia’s Gold Coast, we are uniquely positioned to be a leading international studio operator and our new executive leadership team has the expertise, knowledge, and focus to further elevate the standard that our partners can expect at each Shadowbox facility.”

Mosallam has brought together a new executive leadership team to execute the company’s growth vision including VP of Global Sales Jennifer Roe Emery, VP of Studio Strategy Thomas Laub, VP of Global Operations Dean Horne, Director of UK and Europe Sales Beth Gallagher, Director of North American Sales Rebecca Riemersma, and Director of Atlanta Sales Jeremiah Cullen. With a combined eight decades of studio operations and production experience across major studios from Netflix and Disney to Apple and Amazon, the new global team will be responsible for overseeing Shadowbox’s existing and planned sites and production services across the globe.

“I am thrilled to join this incredible team,” said Mike Mosallam, COO of Shadowbox Studios. “Shadowbox has exactly what today’s storytellers are looking for: premium studios, a world-class operations team, and the appetite to offer best-in-class service to all our clientele. I can’t wait to work with this tremendously talented team to redefine what the world’s leading creators of film and TV should expect from studio operating partners.”

In addition to its existing and planned sites and production services, which include a state-of-the-art studio in Queensland, Australia, Shadowbox Studios has announced new offerings to support every aspect of the production process. These new services, which span from volume planning for production companies to full-service studio management and beyond, have been meticulously designed with Shadowbox’s core goal in mind: to ensure that each client is taken care of and can enjoy a premium production experience wherever they are in the world.