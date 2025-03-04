The Road to Oscars® Gold Runs Through SCAD

The Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) has a spectacular record of showcasing the best films, actors, and artisans on the road to the most prestigious cinematic awards event in the world.

Best Picture Anora, Best Animated Feature Flow and Best International Feature I’m Still Here were showcased at the 2024 SCAD Savannah Film Festival this past October. In addition, five of last night’s Oscar winners were guests at the 2024 festival including Best Actress Mikey Madison (Anora), Best Supporting Actress Zoe Saldaña (Emilia Peréz), Best Supporting Actor Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain), Best Costume Designer Paul Tazewell (Wicked), and director Gints Zibalodis whose film Flow won from Best Animated Feature. Best Actor Adrien Brody was a festival honoree in 2021 and Best Sound Design winner Richard King was a festival guest in 2023.

Twenty-three Academy Award-nominated films, and 7 out of the 10 best picture nominees, including Anora, Emilia Peréz, TheBrutalist, Wicked, Nickel Boys, The Substance, and Dune Part Two were screened or featured at the 2024 SCAD Savannah Film Festival. In addition, 26 of the film festival’s honorees, panelists, and guests subsequently received Oscar nominations including actress Demi Moore (The Substance), actors Colman Domingo (Sing Sing) and Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice), and costume designer Janty Yates (Gladiator II).