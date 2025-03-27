The Space to Create: Cinelease Studios – Three Ring Unveils Vision for the Future of Creative Collaboration at Event on April 23

Cinelease Studios – Three Ring will showcase its expanded role as a hub for creative industries at an exclusive event on April 23. “The Space to Create” gathering will demonstrate Three Ring’s commitment to supporting established film and television productions and creating a pipeline for new creatives to enter the industry. (Request an invitation.)

Cinelease Studios – Three Ring is recognized as an established film production facility, but it also embraces independent creators by connecting them with its extensive resources, including experts in utilizing Georgia’s tax credits to facilitate production financing.

The studio’s capabilities extend beyond the screen and the four walls of a soundstage. Its vision is to serve as an indie-friendly creative hub supporting industries such as gaming, music, live entertainment and digital media.

The April event will highlight the facilities, such as the 140-foot green screen, on-site hair, makeup, talent, writer’s room ready bungalows and infrastructure to support projects across multiple channels. It will also provide education on key topics, such as tax credit transferability and experience shooting in the Atlanta market.

“We have engaged with numerous professionals about how the creative industries intersect and the need for spaces that nurture such connections,” said Gannon Murphy of Cinelease Studios. “This event is an opportunity to bring that vision to life by demonstrating how Cinelease bridges ideas into full-scale commercialization through our collaborative approach.”

Attendees will see demonstrations of Cinelease Studios – Three Ring’s resources and environments, from soundstages to production technologies, which make it a location for artists, developers and producers to work. The event will also feature panel discussions and networking with noted influencers in the entertainment industry and a vendor fair to connect attendees with local, established providers.

“The creator economy is upon us, and there is no stopping the innovation and exciting disruptions on the horizon,” said Randy Davidson, founder and CEO of Georgia Entertainment. “We are proud to align with Cinelease Studios to support this important event and highlight new ways storytellers can engage strategically with service providers to complete projects.”

“A quality product is no longer out of people’s price range. We are providing turnkey solutions that are open to everyone,” said Olivia Schmitz, Cinelease Studios – Three Ring Manager of Studio Operations & Client Relations.

“We are committed to positioning Cinelease Studios – Three Ring as a hub where different creative disciplines connect, engage and execute,” concluded Murphy.

Please click here for more information about the April 23 event and how to attend.