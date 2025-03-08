The Women’s Comedy Film Festival in Atlanta is back on March 16

Comedy fans, indie film lovers, and supporters of women in film, The Women’s Comedy Film Festival in Atlanta is back! Mark your calendars for Sunday, March 16, as we bring a fantastic lineup of female-driven comedy films to our local audience.

Hosted at Limelight Theater (349 Decatur St SE, Atlanta, GA 30312), this one-day event is packed with screenings, live filmmaker Q&As, and table reads of standout screenplays. And, of course, we’ll be celebrating the selected winners with a public recognition of their outstanding work.

As part of the Cinema Life Film Festival Collective, this festival is dedicated to supporting independent filmmakers and ensuring female voices are heard in comedy. With the industry evolving, representation matters more than ever, and events like this help push the needle forward.

Doors open at 9:45 AM, and tickets are on sale now! Whether you’re a filmmaker, a comedy fan, or just looking for a fun way to spend your Sunday, we hope you don’t miss this opportunity to enjoy a day of laughter and support women in film.

Event Details:

Date: Sunday, March 16th, 2025

Venue: Limelight Theater, 349 Decatur St SE, Atlanta, GA 30312

Doors Open: 9:45 AM

Tickets are available now! For more details on ticketing, event schedule, and our full lineup, please visit the following link.